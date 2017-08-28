Liberia: PUP Says Ellen Is Shunning Boakai

The People's Unification Party (PUP), the brain-child of Unity Party vice standard bearer Emmanuel Nuquay, has denied that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf supports Vice President Boakai's bid for the presidency. At the recent launch of the Movement to Support Boakai and Nuquay (Mosbon), PUP national chairman Isobe Gborkorkollie said partisans have printed 100,000 T-shirts in support of the VP's bid to replace President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who, although the Vice President has served well for the last 12 years, and was therefore expected to overwhelmingly support his presidential bid, is, on the contrary, not supporting him.

Though Gborkorkollie said there are glaring neglects by the president, the Boakai and Nuquay team is, however, not crying for the President's support, because they have received all the support they needed from the Liberian people. "Liberians everywhere have given Boakai the kind of support he needs, endorsed him from every county, and over 100 plus lawmakers are clear proof that the VP is the ideal choice for the people," Gborkorkollie said. The PUP stalwart added that electing V.P. Boakai as President will bring the needed change Liberians desire for the country. "The right person to supervise this change is Boakai, and this is not a change from government to government. This is not all bout the UP, but the Liberian people who see him as the ideal leader for change. The support for the VP is not a UP support, but from people across the country," Gborkorkollie said.

K. Ishmael V. Conneh, a Mosbon executive, said they printed 100,000 T-shirts to boost the campaign through voters' commitment to support the party no matter the situation. "They are joining the campaign by creating awareness about the VP's presidential bid, and they are printing T-shirts. And seeing voters break away from their long held tradition of waiting for political leaders to give them t-shirts, is a happy day for all of us," he said.