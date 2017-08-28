28 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Crocodile Kills Woman in Liwonde

By Evance Chisiano

Machinga — A 25 year old woman on Friday was killed by a crocodile along Shire River in Liwonde in Machinga as she was drawing water for household chores.

Police in Machinga identified the deceased as Ellen Moses of Chasuchira Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Nsamala in Balaka.

Speaking to the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Sunday, Machinga Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Constable Davie Sulumba, said the crocodile caught the woman and pulled her into the river.

A search was mounted and the deceased's body was recovered the same day, according to the police publicist.

Shire River in Liwonde is home to crocodiles where such attacks are common.

Police in Machinga have since appealed to people along Shire River to avoid drawing water in the river to prevent such attacks.

