Liberia: Naymote Releases Survey Report On President, Police, Utilities

The Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has announced the results of its third survey on citizens' assessment of the performance of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), the Liberian Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), the Liberian National Police (LNP) and the post Ellen Johnson Sirleaf administration.

Naymote conducted the survey using mobile phones by which it solicited citizens' opinions and evaluation of services provided by the government highlighting water, electricity and security as the nation holds elections about six weeks hence.

According to Naymote's press release issued by its executive director, Eddie Jarwolo, the survey is significant considering that water, electricity, and security are basic amenities that people need for sustenance. These services if provided, could build citizens' trust in the governance process, the release said.

The survey targeted as respondents 1,240 registered voters residing in the 17 electoral districts across Montserrado County. Of the total number who participated in the survey, 58.5 percent were males and 41.5 percent were females; 42.3 percent were below ages 25 years, while 57.7 percent were above 25 years.

With 43 days to the October elections, public views of the LNP are positive. The survey revealed that 70.7 percent of the respondents believe the LNP is adequately prepared to provide security during and after the electoral process, while 29.3 percent said they do not think so.

Eighty-eight percent of the respondents are positive of a better Liberia after President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's 12 years in office, 10.4 percent are not hopeful, while 1.6 percent stated they do not know whether Liberia will be better off after the Sirleaf administration.

According to the survey, thirty percent of respondents rated the performance of the LEC as good, 24 percent rated it as poor, 19.5 percent said fair, 7.8 percent graded it very good, and 18.7 percent said they were unsure.

A majority of the respondents or 53.1 percent gave a negative assessment of LWSC's performance. 31.3 percent said they are very disappointed and 21.8 percent said they are disappointed with the Corporation. Only 15 percent said they are satisfied and 3.8 percent are very satisfied, while 27.7 percent said they don't know.

NAYMOTE says the survey was conducted to provide LNP, LEC and LWSC with direct feedback of how citizens rate their performances and the services they provide, and how they can improve their services to Liberians and foreign residents. The survey was conducted from the institution's "phone-bank" of over 9,500 names and contact details of registered voters across the 73 electoral districts.

The institution's trained call center staff randomly selected 1,240 respondents from the phone bank for the survey. Eight enumerators conducted the survey using mobile phones for collecting data as well as enabling data entry clerks to enter and store data from the respondents on to its computer system. The survey was conducted in 25 working days.