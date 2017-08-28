28 August 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: NEC Begins Final Printing of Ballot Papers for October Elections

By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

The Daily Observer has reliably learned that the final printing of ballot papers for the October 10 presidential and legislative elections is expected to begin today, Monday, August 28, since the verification of the layout of the ballot papers ended on Saturday, August 26. Twenty (20) political parties are participating in the presidential elections.

It is assumed that the National Elections Commission (NEC) will print 2,026,426 ballot papers to match the number of registered voters captured during the voter registration process. Party representatives were able to review and verify ballot papers which contained their logos and the names of their standard and vice standard bearers.

The party representatives actively studied the alphabetical arrangement of the standard bearers of the various parties on the ballot papers, which started with "B" and end with "W." The NEC has, meanwhile, neither revealed which company is printing the paper nor where they are being printed.

Up to Sunday, August 27, there were no protests from any political party about the layout and alphabetical arrangement of their standard bearers.

Still Room for Disqualification

It may be recalled that NEC chairman Jerome George Korkoya announced that although Liberians contesting both the legislative and presidential elections may see their names on the list of approved candidates, it is also still possible that any of them can be disqualified when acts inconsistent with elections laws and the Code of Conduct are discovered.

"We indicated that any candidate on the final list could be removed if the final disposition of a case in which he or she is involved so warranted, and the Board of Commissioners (BOC) has the authority to make the decision," he said.

