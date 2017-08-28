28 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria Immigration Bans Cash Payments At Passport Offices

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
(file photo).

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has banned cash payments for passport processing as part of efforts to eliminate corruption at all passport offices nationwide.‎

NIS spokesperson, Sunday James, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

He‎ said the Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, had directed that henceforth all payments for passport processing must be done online and through designated banks‎.‎

He said the NIS boss had, in a circular, directed‎ all passport control officers not to allow cash payments in any of the passport premises.

"All payments in respect to passport processing are to be done by applicants through banks to generate application ID and reference number on the NIS portal and not through an individual or touts," Mr. James said.

This followed reports by PREMIUM TIMES exposing entrenched corruption at passport offices, where Immigration officials connive with touts to rip off applicants.

According to him, the NIS CG has also ordered an‎ investigation into allegations of passport racketeering at some passport offices in Lagos with a view to sanitising the system.‎

Mr. James therefore urged passport applicants to ensure that all categories of Nigerian passports fees were done online.

‎"Passport applicants are therefore strongly advised to visit the NIS website www.immigration.gov.ng to confirm the approved fees for all categories of Nigerian Passports and age groups before making payments," he added.

He said the management of all passport offices have been directed to paste all information required at the premises to guide applicants in line with the executive orders.

He urged Nigerians to direct any complaint or enquiries to 07080607900 and the email address nis.servicom@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng.

The spokesperson advised applicants against patronising touts or agents‎ in order to ensure efficient service delivery.

The NIS boss had vowed to stamp out corruption in the operations of the NIS as part of efforts to reposition the Service and ensure efficient service delivery. (NAN)

Nigeria

Livelihood of Lagos Fishing Community Cut Off By Govt's Land Project

For more than two months, the 376 households (about 2050 people) of Ago-Egun, a fishing community outside Bariga, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.