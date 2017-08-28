Rehoboth — Young Brazilians (YB) Football Club from Karasburg will host the first-ever annual YB Football Cup this coming weekend.

The Southern Stream First Division (SSFD) outfit's manager, Hendrick Tolla Julius told Nampa that the club will be hosting the tourney in Keetmanshoop to accommodate as many teams as possible.

"Keetmanshoop is more central in our region and most teams prefer to play there to avoid costs associated with traveling, so hosting tourneys there boosts the chances of having as many teams as possible participating."

Julius added that the tourney also aims to give YB much-needed game time in anticipation of the SSFD kick-off in the near future.

"We have been inactive since last season and only played tournaments so far. I believe with the tourney, we will get enough games serving as preparation for the league kick-off although I don't know when it will start."

The tourney will be played at J Stephanus Field in Tseiblaagte on Saturday and Sunday and is open to all teams, irrespective of league affiliation.

YB were the runners-up of the SSFD 2015/2016 season, which was won by Gobabis outfit Young African. The overall winner will walk away with N$25, 000 and a floating trophy and the runner-up takes home N$15,000 - leaving N$5,000 each for the semifinalists. The draw will be conducted in Keetmanshoop on Thursday.

- Nampa