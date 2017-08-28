Malawi: Malemya to Dethrone Chiefs Aiding Forest Encroachment

Senior Chief Malemya of Nsanje has warned village heads against aiding their subjects to encroach into forest reserves saying if found they will be deposed.

Malemya made the warning shot Thursday at his headquarters during a stakeholders meeting involving village heads, community policing members and the reserves block management committee members.

The Senior Chief said he was receiving reports that some village heads are allocating pieces of land to their subjects in forest reserves.

He said traditional leaders ought to be the last people to take part in destroying the natural vegetation.

"As traditional leaders, we should be in the forefront protecting the environment. We take a lead in enforcing by-laws aimed at protecting the environment," he said.

He added that any village found indulging in the malpractice would be deposed from the throne and a blood relation would be enthroned instead.

Said the Senior Chief said: "Let us not forget the natural calamities like floods that Nsanje has experienced in recent years. Cutting down trees wantonly has been the major cause of these disasters.

"There should be a coordinated effort among all the stakeholders including traditional leaders and forestry officials to ensure that the forest reserves are jealously guarded against encroachers."

Few years ago communities surrounding forest reserves in the district signed an agreement with the forestry department called 'Forest Reserve Management Plan' as too to empower the communities to play a critical role in protecting the reserves.

"The agreement encourages ownership amongst the communities over the forest reserve. So if people are still encroaching in forest reserves; it means the agreement is not being honored," Regional Forestry Officer for the South Cecilia Chauluka said.

Chauluka, therefore, applauded Senior Chief Malemya for his efforts saying government alone cannot manage to protect the reserves because the forestry department has inadequate staff.

Matandwe is one of the forest reserves in Nsanje that has suffered heavy encroachment by communities. The problem forced the forestry department to engage local communities to co-manage the reserve but initiative is yielding little results.