28 August 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Jubilee to Recruit Youthful Players

By Anthony Kokoi

The Church Boys of Jubilee FC line up during one of their matches at the ATS.

Having finished in the 7th position last season, Jubilee FC's focus is now on the recruitment of youthful players ahead of next season, team coach William Lartey has disclosed.

Coach Lartey, who described last season as successful despite the team's finishing position, said his team has decided to turn its attention to talented and youthful players who he believes will help strengthen the club and provide opportunities for them to explore their talents during the next championship campaign. Though the team is yet to reveal the names of the youthful talents it is about to bring on board, Coach Lartey has maintained that his team will enter the upcoming season not only as a participant but as a major title contender. "We are now preparing for the next season and our approach will be quite different from the previous one, because we are coming with more force, especially with youthful talents," he said.

The "Church Boys" ended the first half of the season in the 8th position after collecting four wins and three draws out of their first 11 league matches. The team returned to the second half of the season with splendid performances after defeating Monrovia Club Breweries 2-0 in their first match, winning three and drawing three games, and managed to finish in the 7th position at the end of the season.

