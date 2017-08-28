28 August 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Heroes' Day At Oshakati Well Attended

By Loide Jason

Oshakati — The Heroes Day commemoration at Oshakati Independence stadium was well attended with every seat available filled by the thousands of people who flocked from across the country to the stadium to commemorate the 51st year since onset of the armed struggle for Namibian independence at Omugulugombashe in Omusati Region in August 1966.

The public arrived as early as 06h00 in the morning. The event was also livened up by the performances of local artists, such as Shikololo, Bullet ya Kaoko, Ndilimani Cultural Troupe, Special Choreography and Longelomuene.

In attendance were founding president Sam Nujoma, former president Hifikepunye Pohamba, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and her deputy, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, as well as numerous Members of Parliament and members of the diplomatic corps.

Vice President Nickey Iyambo, Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba, Chief Justice Peter Shivute, as well as the speakers of the National Assembly and National Council, veterans of the liberation struggle, representatives from all 14 regions and traditional leaders also made it to the event.

The singing of the national and AU anthems were sung in concorde with a 21-gun salute. The colourful event then proceed with the military parade consisting of a battalion from the Namibian army, Namibian air force and the company of the Namibian navy.

This was followed by the air force flying past to salute the Head of State. Military equipment and troops were displayed by the Namibian Defence Force.

Governor of Oshana Region Clemens Kashuupulwa made the welcoming remarks, while the Oshakati Mayor Angelius Iiyambo offered the vote of thanks before the crowd was also served with some welcome refreshments.

