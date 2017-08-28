Malawi: Four in for Stealing Bags of Maize

Lilongwe — Police in Dedza are keeping in custody four men who are suspected to have stolen bags of maize from a moving vehicle.

Dedza Police spokesperson Sub Inspector Edward Kabango police received a complaint from a driver that some people had stolen bags of maize from his moving vehicle at Linthipe 3.

"After receiving complaint, police rushed to the place and found the four men carrying three bags of maize and later arrested them," Kabango said.

The four were identified as Grevazio Samuteni, 22, from Thumba Village, Mavuto Paul, 24, from Chithankhwa Village, Fedrico Saukani, 21, and Khalidwe Saukani, 18, both from Pinji Village. All the four men come Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza.

It is believed that the same people are the ones who blocked up the road with stones in order to steal.

"They have since been charged with an offence of stealing from a motor vehicle which is contrary to Section 282 of the Penal Code and carries a maximum sentence of 10 years", Kabango said.