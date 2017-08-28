Malawi: Police Asks for Chiefs' Support Against Crime

Lilongwe — Central region commissioner of police John Nyondo on Wednesday called for support from traditional leaders and stakeholders in the fight against crime.

Commissioner Nyondo made his remarks at Tembwe Trading Centre (TTC) during the exchanging visit between Salima and Mchinji Community Policing Forums (CPF).

"It is the wish police service to create a crime free nation and this battle cannot be won without support from chiefs who look after people in various communities," Nyondo said.

He then commended Senior Chief Kalonga from Salima and Traditional Authority Mlonyeni for their personal commitments in taking a leading role towards promoting safety and security in their respective areas.

"A nation cannot develop unless the safety and security of its people is well looked into it," Nyondo said.

He urged all traditional leaders and other stakeholders in the country to borrow a leaf and emulate what the two chiefs are doing.

The occasion was attended with 133 members who represented Community Policing Forum (CPF) from Senior Chief Kalonga in Salima.

Traditional dances from Gule Wamkulu, Ingoma, comedy and displays by officers from Mchinji Police Station spiced up exchange visit.