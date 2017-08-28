Liberia: Wounded AFL Soldier Abandoned in India?

This paper has received information regarding the alleged deteriorating and 'dying' condition of the wounded Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) soldier who was flown to India by the Liberian government after sustaining a very serious injury in Mali.

A family source quoting those catering for Titus Jefferson who gut wounded in Mali where he was serving with the Liberia contingent of the multi-international peace-keeping force said his condition is scaring in that treatment for him is not favorable owing to alleged abandonment by the Liberian government.

Jefferson was of one of two AFL soldiers, the other died, hit in a rebel attack some times in May of this year and was later flown to India for further treatment given the seriousness of his injury after family members exchanged heated argument with concerned the Liberian government officials.

"All is not well as we speak. Our Prayers are with you, Titus Jefferson," a member of the family indicated in a post to this paper. "I was still between sleep and wake, the first alarm I received, came from a closer source to the struggling bro. Government only paid for fourteen days in the hospital that Titus Jefferson is in and he is about to be thrown out."

According to the family source, Officer Jefferson should have done two different surgeries but a single surgery was done due to alleged complaint of lack of money.

"He is about to be thrown out of the hospital after only one surgery was done on his back. If he is thrown out, the Hotel government paid for is left with only two days and Jefferson (God Forbids) will be left to die," the family source said, adding "Our Prayers are with you, Titus Jefferson."

The family member who said he was in tears as he gave the information accused the Government of Liberia of staying back and watch Liberians struggle in their conditions.

He also accused the government of engaging into cruelty, while wondering "Why Liberia?" Saying that Jefferson does not deserve the suffering he is into, he also appealed to the government to respond to the situation of the suffering AFL soldier who got wounded in the service to country.

However, the Ministry of National Defense could not corroborate the story as Assistant Minister of Defense for Public Affairs, David Dahn said he was not aware of the situation but would endeavor to inquire from those responsible for medical situation to ascertain the information.