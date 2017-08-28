Liberia: 'Weah Is a Traitor'

The national chairman for the Youth Alliance for Boakai has warned Liberians to shine their eyes and not vote Ambassador George Weah because he is a traitor in disguise.

Daniel Nyema Donkor sounded a caveat that any one contesting for highest seat in the country must be capable and qualified enough to contest such position, and in view of this, the National Movement to support Boakai (NAMBO) has challenged the qualification of Ambassador Weah.

He made the statement Wednesday in an interview Wednesday at his office in Barnesville, a suburb of Monrovia. "For Ambassador Weah to legitimize his claims of not having dual citizenship it must be done through the court. When Weah wants to maintain the peace of Liberia he must be law abiding," Donkor stated.

He concluded that Boakai is the only candidate who is capable of the correcting the mistakes created by the Ellen-led government to give Liberians a brighter future.

"Vote Vice President Boakai October 10 for a better Liberia," the youth alliance chair added. According to Donkor, he believes that Vice President Boakai is the best choice for the Liberian people and he is the true son of the soil because he has spent all his life living in the country and serving the Liberian people.

Donkor indicated that Ambassador Boakai has the key because his ideology is to move the country forward to what the citizens expect. "Vice President is patriotic, law abiding and has one allegiance with a single Liberian passport and as such he is the right choice for the people of Liberia because he has the country at heart," Donkor said.

He continued that "VP Boakai will make the difference if he is elected as the next president of Liberia, because he is loyal unlike other politicians like ambassador Weah possessing foreign passport and hypocritically deceiving the people of Liberia but we will expose their evil plans."

The chairman claimed that Boakai is the better because he has been through similar situation that Liberians are passing through today so he knows the best situation to it.

"VP Boakai has lived in the country all his life, he struggled to acquire quality education and he knows what it means, so, vote him for a better future and a better Liberia," he claimed.

He alleged that the CDC leader Ambassador George Weah is a traitor because has a dual citizenship and cannot be trusted with the country.

"Weah has violated the constitution he is a traitor, he has a dual citizenship, he possesses an American passport and he can leave the country at any time, so, we cannot be entrusted with our country." he warned.

He noted that the youth alliance in support of Boakai is an apolitical group that aims at upholding the rule of law and does not deprive any citizen of his/her civil right or from participating in the electoral process as other politicians may think.

"The aim of the youth alliance is to support the reelection of the Vice President and to also bring to the public through facts any unconstitutional act practiced by any of the politicians or political parties in the country.