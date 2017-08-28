25 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mpico Committed to Promoting Girl Child Through Netball

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe — Mpico Gateway has expressed i'ts commitment to ensuring that the girl child is empowered and contribute meaningful to the country's netball development agenda.

Mpico Gateway Sales Manager, Ellen Nyasulu made the commitment Friday in Lilongwe during an update presentation of the final of the Central Region Top 8 Netball tournament slated for September 1-2, 2017.

She said a girl child needs to be given rightful opportunities so that she can be able to positively contribute to the wellbeing of their society either at school or sports.

The Sales Manager said the company's contribution to netball development in the central region has enabled child girl especially in rural areas to have something to do on their leisure time.

"When we launched the tournament in Ntcheu, we had the hope that the organizing committee of the tournament would be able to manage the event successfully and we are pleased to note that this has indeed happened," Nyasulu said.

She said district tournament receive more participation of netball teams who were willing to be part of the process.

Nyasulu disclosed that during the competition the organizing committee has managed to scout for 30 netball players for a senior team for the Central Region and 25 players for the under 21 team.

She hoped that the two teams could ably play against similar teams from south and north without having any problems since they have come out from a very competitive process.

The Mpico representative pointed out netball need to be supported at all levels and this development could help to enhance the building of the future National team.

"We started working in partnership with Central Regional Netball Committee last year and since then our working relationship has been cordial and we are hoping for more things to come." Nyasulu said.

Secretary General of Central Netball Committee, John Muhajiri said his committee has now finalized everything and all is set for the final on Friday next week.

He said the final will have eight teams that have been grouped in two and they start their games of Friday and the finals are set for Saturday afternoon.

The K25 million Netball tournament attracting netball teams from Central Region districts and some districts like Dedza registered 20 teams while the list district had 13 teams for the districts knock out games.

