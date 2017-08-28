Liberia: 'Vote One, Vote All'

Hundreds of aggrieved partisans and supporters of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in district # 8, Montserrado County have vowed to desist from the usual habits of "vote one, vote all" in the impending October's polls.

The aggrieved partisans and supporters indicated that for too long, they have voted on party line, a situation they have observed that the "vote one, vote all" scenario implored by the party in 2005 has done more harm to them than good.

They stated that they have been persistently neglected and downplayed in the decision making process by the district current representation at the House of Representatives on the party's ticket.

"Even though we love George Weah and we will vote for him and Senator Taylor in October, but we will not sacrifice to vote on party line in our district; because they do not live in our district. We are the ones that are living in district 8. We know our problems and the best person who can solve that problem is Tamba the Mayonnaise," Samuel Nagbe, a resident of 5th Street in Sinkor stated.

"Before the party could come up with that vote one vote all strategy, as for me, I knew it was not going to be fine for some of us in the district. You cannot impose someone who we know has performed poorly for the past six years. That person is even afraid to come and campaign to us," Theresa Folley noted.

The aggrieved CDC partisans made these assertions Wednesday, August 24, 2017 when they pledged their support to independent candidate Ishmael Sheriff, alias 'Tamba the Mayonnaise,' during the official launch of candidate his campaign in Monrovia.

The much-anticipated presidential and legislative elections in Liberia are expected to take place on October 10, 2017, according to the National Elections Commission.

The partisans said though they remain supportive of the election of Senators George Manneh Weah and Jewel Howard-Taylor as President and Vice President of Liberia and they have decided to vote their conscience in the ensuing elections on the district level.

According to them, independent candidate Sheriff, who still holds the position of national chairman on ways, means and finance of the CDC remains the best choice of the district as opposed to the incumbent lawmaker Acarous Moses Gray.

They named the importation of customized cell phones with logos and ring tones of the CDC, his staunch loyalty by consistently paying dues amongst others, as some of the numerous things he has done for the party.

At the same time, candidate Sheriff has vowed to work in the interest of his constituents when elected at the House of Representatives.

He said he will be an accessible lawmaker that will consistently advocate for the well-being of his people.

According to him, the district has been lagging behind in terms of growth and development, and therefore, it requires the collective efforts of all citizens to improve the area by making sound decision at the ballot box on October 10.

Sheriff used the occasion to urge residents of the district to vote their conscience, and help maintain peace and stability in the country.

He used the occasion to call on Liberians to spread messages of peace during and after the ensuing elections.

It can be recalled that sometimes ago, CDC partisans and supporters residing in Soniwien community, which comprises of 27,000 inhabitants, pledged their unflinching support to the representative bid of Ishmael Sheriff at a ceremony held in the community.