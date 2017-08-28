South Africa: From the Inside - and On the Seventh Day Eskom Rests

analysis

An electricity shutdown during working hours may seem small in the scale of things, but it is symptomatic of the malaise that has made the decline of several state owned enterprises irreversible.

The news over the past six months has inured most of us to major scandals. Every week brings new revelations that would bring down the government in most democracies. Here such news barely elicits a ripple of controversy anymore.

In contrast, small scandals (relatively speaking) still manage to shock me. Such as the contents of a letter that crossed my desk this week from Mr Joggie Scholtz, Municipal Manager of Swartland.

With its seat of local government in Malmesbury, Swartland encompasses ten other towns and villages, and has become one of the Western Cape's steadily growing economic nodes, largely as a result of twenty years of stable and effective municipal governance.

The municipal manager's letter expressed his objection to Eskom's decision to undertake planned maintenance during working hours, that would necessitate electricity outages lasting up to 12 hours.

Before 2016, explained Scholtz, this work was undertaken on a Sunday, but since then Eskom had insisted on undertaking this work during the week.

"Since approximately 60% of the electrical...