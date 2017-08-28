Liberia: VP Apologizes to Lofa County for Not Addressing Critical Concerns

Lofa County — Vice President Joseph Boakai has told the people of Lofa County where he also hails from that not electing him to come October 10 will be the greatest missteps on their part.

"The Great People of Lofa, in 2005, we crisscrossed this great county and reached out to you and our citizens in other counties, asking them to vote for a great woman to become the first female President of Liberia and Africa. You believed in me and voted accordingly.

"In 2011, I came again and asked for continuity and, once again, you gave a resounding vote."

"You complained about many things that ultimately, unfortunately, did not happen, including your single most critical concern--the road from Gbarnga to Mendicorma."

"I could provide you a host of plausible excuses today, but as you know that is not my nature."

"Let me simply and humbly apologize and ask that we continue to believe that the time for it to happen is at hand. God willing it will begin soon," Boakai said.

He informed citizens at the gathering that his decision to contest in this election is in response to their marching order issued three years ago on May 22, 2015, in Voinjama.

On that day at a program held at the County Hall, member of the county in an emphatic voice demanded that he stand up and run for the presidency in 2017.

He commended people of Lofa for serving Liberia with sincerity and commitment.

"This is the nation for which you have sacrificed with your sweat and even many times with your blood. (We all remember the name NOKO).

"Today, I have come to you, as you can attest, as one who has lived all his life and held all positions of trust with distinction."

"I did all for your honor and respect. I did so to make your appeals to collaborations and friends easier."

"Today, you can proudly say, Lofa has produced the best candidate in these historic elections of 2017."

"Lofa, you are about to make a big history. Don't let it slip away from you. Doing so will be your greatest misstep ever."

"Your friends and supporters are saying that the election yours to lose.

"The Senators and members of the House say they are with you. "

"The staffs of the House and Senate say they are with you. Many more have hopped onto this unstoppable train."

"The people of Bong, Bomi, Gbarpolu, Margibi, Nimba, River Cess, Grand Cape Mount, and a countless number of eminent citizens of this country all say they are with you."

"The Southeast is eager to come on board."

Lofa and Margibi Counties have recorded the highest amount of vote counts in the past two elections that made President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf successful on her two terms. The two counties have shown to be a stronghold of the Unity Party.

The majority of the Party's legislative caucus members are from the Unity Party with the exception of Steve Zargo of the opposition Liberty Party who despite his membership of the LP was also seen in attendance at the VP program in Lofa County.