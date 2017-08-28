Libya: Kikwete and Mbeki Must Not Be Revisionists On Libya

analysis

The two former presidents are clinging to a false nostalgia of a past that does not exist and their blame game is based on a completely different set of facts when it comes to the Libya crisis.

Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete at the 4th African Leadership Forum in Boksburg on Thursday recounted the events that led to UN resolution for the invasion of Libya, lamenting how Africa's efforts in dealing with the crisis were dealt a blow even before the invasion.

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki, took that lamentation further, pointing a finger at the three African states, Nigeria, South Africa and Gabon who endorsed the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1973 which ostensibly was meant to have resulted in "an immediate ceasefire in Libya, including an end to the attacks against civilians, which it said might constitute crimes against humanity".

Fortunately or rather unfortunately the invasion happened only five years ago so we are not at the mercy of historians. We were all here. Some of us were almost obsessed with the developments in that country and the role of international institutions so we are forced to contradict Mbeki and Kikwete's memories with out own and the...