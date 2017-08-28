press release

The Women of the South African Police Service in the Northern Cape took the reins in Operation Basadi(women), with Major General Koliswa Otola(Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection) as overall commander. The operation took place which took place on 25 August 2017 in police stations all over the Northern Cape, with special emphasis on station such as Kimberley, Galeshewe, Roodepan and Kagisho. All the station commanders and cluster commanders in the Northern Cape Province, together with an additional members from the Provincial SAPS specialised units, Department of Labour, Municipal Traffic, Sol Plaatje, Kimberley, Roodepan, Kagisho and Galeshewe Stations formed part of this operation. The focus was on serious and violent crimes against women and children, drugs, alcohol, possession of stolen, traffic roads and dangerous weapons.

Maximum police visibility at the order of the day with ground to air surveillance with the SAPS Airwing, mounted, foot, vehicle and bicycle patrols in the Central Business District and surrounding areas. Roadblocks saw hundreds of vehicles and occupants searched and several successes came from this initiative. The operation saw successes such as the confiscation of dagga and drugs in Kimberley and Roodepan. Police also confiscated alcohol for several shebeens in Galeshewe, Kagisho and issued the perpetrators with handed fines amounting up to R1500. Police also affected arrests for drunk in public, assault GBH and theft out of motor vehicle. One of the outstanding arrest took place in Phakamile Mabija Road, Kimberley where during patrols the Kimberley SAPS Dog unit traced and arrested a 20 year old suspect after a cell phone robbery. The suspect threatened the victim with a knife but was immediately traced and the cell phone was retrieved. Operational Basadi had the town painted blue with intensive police visibility could also be seen as a pro-active crime prevention mechanism.

1. Please find attached picture with from left Brig Tlhokomelang Diayakanyo, Maj Gen Koliswa Otola and Brig Deidre Desai.

2. Group of ladies operational with Maj Gen Koliswa Otola

3. Lt Col Maswhabi Damane, Sgt Donovan Bitterbosch and Captain Annemarie Jacobs with retrieved cell phone and knife.

