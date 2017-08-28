South Africa: Correctional Services On Poverty Alleviation in Barberton

press release

In September 2015, the department of Correctional Services in Barberton donated a piece of land to the youth of Barberton as part of poverty alleviation and Youth Development.

The decision by the Department to enter into this agreement is influenced by the National Development Plan 2030 (NDP) which promotes partnerships with communities to eliminate poverty, growing an inclusive economy, promoting leadership, render theoretical training to the unemployed youth and give youth opportunities to gain knowledge and experience whilst at the same time, positioning them for active and meaningful participation in the open labour market.

The 2.5 hectors of land was meant to be utilised for agricultural purpose, poverty alleviation and developing the settlers of Barberton particularly youth.

In utilising the land, youth of Barberton partnered with the Department of Corporative Governance, which employed Seriti institute to assist in transferring agricultural skills to community members.

This project has managed to employ more than 85 community members which amongst includes parolees, probationers and ex-offenders. All employees receive monthly stipend which is paid by the department of Corporative Governance.

Since the handing over of the land, community members has managed to utilise the land effectively and produced vegetables.

The produced such as spinach, beetroot, cabbages and tomatoes were harvested and donated to the destitute, child headed families, old age homes and care centres about Barberton Community.

According to the Project Manager, Ms Sarah Mabuza, the project benefitted 25 households and 18 care centres within the borders of Umjindi. Mabuza further said that they delight to see people going to bed with something in their stomach.

"We have managed to harvest and donate more than 500kg of vegetables to the needy, some of the beneficiaries include Umjindi ECD Centre ward 45, Ligcabho Lesive Centre, Ekujabuleni Disable Centre, Sihlulile Mhola Old Age Centre, Busy Crèche, Siyakhula Day Care centre, Siphosetfu Crèche, Thandanani Home Base Care, Happy little minds Crèche, Salvation Army Crèche, Masibambisane Drop-In-Centre," Ms Mabuza said.

Mabuza called on other institutions to continue initiating programmes like this since they contribute on poverty alleviation.

"Poverty continues to strike our community, as a result our youth is turning to crime in order generate income and this cripples the future of our youth," Mabuza said.

In making sure that the project runs smoothly, the department of Correctional Services insured that water is supplied to the project, and also avail the tractor which assisted in tilling the land.

The department is willing to enter into any viable partnership which will benefit community members, youth in particular.

Issued by: Department of Correctional Services