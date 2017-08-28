South Africa: Zuma Son On the Spot for Insulting Former Minister

South African President Jacob Zuma's son Edward may find himself in trouble again after yet another public attack on former Finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Mr Gordhan was on Friday addressing a memorial lecture on former Indian civil rights leader Mahatma Gandhi when the younger Zuma started gesturing towards him.

In a cellphone video footage, Mr Edward Zuma can be heard accusing the former Finance minister of lying.

The chairman of ANC's KwaZulu-Natal's disciplinary committee, Mr Ravi Pillay, has condemned Mr Zuma's actions.

Public confidence

"The disruptive conduct at the Gandhi memorial is extremely disturbing and must be condemned," said Mr Pillay.

He added that the provincial leadership of the ANC would give attention to the matter.

"We need to restore rational and disciplined debate that inspires public confidence and not the conduct of insults and labels that is taken as precedence to be repeated at other levels," he said.

However, Mr Zuma has remained defiant saying he did nothing wrong and has dared Mr Gordhan to take him to court if he thinks otherwise.

"I did not disturb Gordhan, I was telling him and the people there that he was lying. He was busy denigrating the name of the ANC. He is a leader of the ANC and if there are issues, why is he denigrating it from the outside, why can't he raise those concerns from the inside?

"This was a memorial lecture on Mahatma Gandhi, yet he was saying nothing about Gandhi but was attacking the ANC. He is saying 'the government of the day is failing us' but he is also part of that government so he is also failing us," Mr Zuma told a South African daily, The Times.

This is the second time in a matter of weeks that the ANC has had to call President Zuma's son to order after he called Mr Gordhan and former Tourism minister Derek Hanekom sell-outs earlier this month.

A private event

Mr Zuma said he was not worried about the ANC taking disciplinary action against him.

"Why would the ANC want to discipline me, that was a private event? When I apologised before, I apologised to the ANC and not to Gordhan. I will never apologise to him or Hanekom.

"He is a sell-out. He is the reason our country is facing difficult conditions today because he is busy protecting white wealth. I hate Gordhan," he told The Times.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) threatened to sue Mr Zuma for what it called "disturbing and offensive statements" he made in an open letter to Mr Gordhan and Mr Hanekom.

Mr Zuma had described the human rights body as a "vile dog unleashed to maul the black majority to manage them to sanitise their history and to keep them in check when expressing their history and articulating their black pain".