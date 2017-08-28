South Africa: No Further Sanction for Pumas Bad Boy Lavanini

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee has accepted a guilty plea from Argentina's Tomas Lavanini after he received two yellow cards - and was therefore consequently issued with a red card - during the Rugby Championship match against the Springboks at the Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena in Salta on Saturday.

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee of Nigel Hampton QC (chairperson), Stefan Terblanche and John Langford assessed the case.

In his finding, Hampton ruled the following:

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence of both yellow carded incidents, including all camera angles, as well as submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the red card."

"With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee ruled, after considering a number of factors, including the fact that the second yellow card was not for a foul play offence, the effect of the red card both on the match and on the player's team, and the player being off the field for a total of some 35 minutes, that the player's ordering off was sufficient in itself and that no further sanction was appropriate in these particular circumstances."

"The player is therefore free to play and will serve no additional suspension"

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the player appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

