Liberia: U.S. Soldier Faces Objection

Days following the release of a month-long investigation into the nomination of an American soldier by the National Elections Commission (NEC) to contest a representative seat in Liberia, the Chairman of the Commission Jerome Korkoyah has disclosed that Daynah Zoe's nomination is facing a serious objection.

Zoe, a senior staff and supervisor at the United States Department of Defense is competing for a representative seat in the pending October 10 Presidential and Representative Elections in Liberia.

NEC cleared Zoe to contest for Nimba County District # 4 representative seat, which is currently being represented at the National Legislature by Garrison Yealue, who is seeking re-election.

The NEWS reported on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 that Zoe was cleared by NEC while he (Zoe) was in the U.S. He is contesting the election on the ticket of True Whig Party (TWP).

But, NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome Korkoyah said Zoe and a few candidates nominations are being challenged by some citizens.

Other candidates, according to Korkoyah whose nominations are being challenged include Maxwell Grisby, Daniel Debois, Melvin Cole, Aliou V. Bah and Pyne Wallo.

Korkoyah disclosed that following the end of the nomination period, NEC's Independent Hearing Office continues to hear objections and complaints emanating from the nominations.

Cllr. Korkoyah said while the commission remains committed to respecting the due process right of every citizen, however, he said the commission efforts in this regard are being hindered by the failure of the parties to appear for hearings when cited.

He disclosed that the commission has made media publications calling on both complainants and respondents to come for hearing of their cases without any success.

"The NEC wants to use this medium therefore, to send out a final warning to both complainants and respondents of cases pending to come forth for hearing or the Commission will be left with no other option but to dismiss these cases, even if it means the Commission has to do so sua sponte," Korkoyah added.