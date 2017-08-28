28 August 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Deplorable Road Worries NEC

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Vice President for Programs of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) on Wednesday, August 23 2017 paid a courtesy call on the Chairman of the National Elections Commission, Cllr. Jerome Korkoya.

Michael Svetur said the visit was intended to get on the spot information on the 2017 Presidential and Representative Elections and to take stock of his organization support to Liberian Election Management Body, (EMB).

Cllr. Korkoya described IFES as dependable partner to the commission, mainly during this critical time of electioneer period in Liberia.

However, Chairman Korkoya said he was greatly concerned about many other challenges including the Data Center, Legal hearing and the capacity of elections staff in the 19 magisterial areas and effective communications and logistical problems being faced.

Commissioner Korkoya told the visiting IFES Vice President that the Commission was seriously considering the services of helicopters to airlift sensitive elections materials mainly in the south-eastern parts of Liberia due to bad road.

He said in previous elections, UNMIL provided the commission with helicopters to air lift sensitive elections materials in the hard to reach areas in the country.

Liberia

Police Confirms Interpol Wants Campaign Manager of Opposition Party

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman has confirmed a New Democrat's report that the International Police… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.