Liberia: Deplorable Road Worries NEC

The Vice President for Programs of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) on Wednesday, August 23 2017 paid a courtesy call on the Chairman of the National Elections Commission, Cllr. Jerome Korkoya.

Michael Svetur said the visit was intended to get on the spot information on the 2017 Presidential and Representative Elections and to take stock of his organization support to Liberian Election Management Body, (EMB).

Cllr. Korkoya described IFES as dependable partner to the commission, mainly during this critical time of electioneer period in Liberia.

However, Chairman Korkoya said he was greatly concerned about many other challenges including the Data Center, Legal hearing and the capacity of elections staff in the 19 magisterial areas and effective communications and logistical problems being faced.

Commissioner Korkoya told the visiting IFES Vice President that the Commission was seriously considering the services of helicopters to airlift sensitive elections materials mainly in the south-eastern parts of Liberia due to bad road.

He said in previous elections, UNMIL provided the commission with helicopters to air lift sensitive elections materials in the hard to reach areas in the country.