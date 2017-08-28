Liberia: Candidate Rejected for Dishonesty

The National Elections Commission has confirmed the rejection of Liberty Party's Representative candidate Michael P. Slewon for being dishonest.

Dr. Slewon, a candidate for the Representative seat in Nimba County district #9 is said to have lied to the commission while filling in his nomination form that he's not an official of government.

Slewon is currently the Director General of the National Commission on Higher Education which is an appointed position.

He is said to be in violation of Section 5.1 of the National Code of Conduct, which requires officials seeking elected positions to resign at least two years prior to the date of elections.

The commission said Dr. Slewon's name has been deleted from the final qualified candidates list with immediate effect.

In its ruling last month, the Supreme Court of Liberia backed the National Commission to deny Abu Kamara, Representative aspirant for Montserrado County District #15, who was still serving an appointed position in government.

The commission's decision to deny Dr. Slewon was triggered by a complaint of objection filed by Mr. G. Sherman.

In his objection complaint, Mr. Dahn told the NEC that Dr. Slewon is a presidential appointee serving as Director General of National Commission on Higher Education, as such, he is not qualified as per the National Code of Conduct to contest the upcoming representative election.

In an Executive Mansion tweet dated 19th March 2012, Dr. Slewon was among a list of individuals appointed by the President, including Tarnue Marwolo, Dr. Augustine Konneh, John Buway, Christopher Neyor, Cllr. Chea Cheapo, William Slour, and George Yarngo, Arthur B. Karnuah, Maima Kanneh, Augustine Kimber Victoria Wolobah Duncan and Adonie Z. Greaves.