Between 21 and 27 August 2017, police from the Nyanga Cluster were out in numbers in their efforts to rid their communities of firearms and prevent crime. The crime fighters' mission was accomplished when they arrested 414 suspects for various crimes ranging from possession of drugs, possession of firearms and ammunition and crimes against women and children.

The Integrated Operational Deployment and high density patrols were focussed and intelligence driven to combat gang violence, which had made the area volatile and unsafe for communities and children.

A total of 158 drug houses were searched while 290 persons were arrested for possession of drugs. Shebeen operations numbered 110 during which 1578.88 litres of alcohol were seized. Alcohol abuse is one of the leading causes of the increase in contact crimes, including crimes against women and children.

SAPS members continued doing high density patrols, and were conducting stop and search operations in problematic areas to combat gang violence. This resulted in the confiscation and recovery of 18 illegal firearms and ammunition. Sixteen suspects were arrested within the Cluster Precinct, clamping down on gang activity and thus reducing gang violence.

The following was confiscated:

Heroin - 16g

TIK - 640 g

Mandrax - 416 tablets

Dagga - 21121 g

Creating partnerships of trust with the community through various social crime prevention activities and interaction which deals with the social needs of the community are of importance to Brigadier Jones, as he wants to address the underlying issues of crime, since this would have a greater impact on creating safe places and peace in the Cluster precinct.

Police Management in the province commended the police members for eradicating crime and making communities safer.

Anyone with information regarding any criminal activity can contact crime stop 0860010111.