Liberia: City Mayor Applauds LSCI

Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) under the astute leadership of Mayor Clara Doe-Mvogo has heaped praises on H. Kwaku Addy, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Liberia Services Corporation Incorporated (LSCI) for the high degree of professionalism the head of the local company has always exhibited in the discharge of its duty.

Speaking at an occasion commemorating Liberia's 170th Flag Day celebration held in Paynesville City outside Monrovia, Mayor Doe-Mvogo lauded LSCI for what she further referred to as the true sense of commitment the entity continue to showcase in helping the city government to keep Monrovia "Clean, Green and Save".

The Liberia Services Corporation Incorporated is a Liberian owned company with over 150 employees, mostly college going students charged with the duty to manage Vehicles, Street parking activity on horizontal streets in central Monrovia in a five (5) year revenue sharing partnership agreement with the city government.

According to Mayor Doe-Mvogo, LSCI operation in managing vehicles parking initiative on major streets in the city center has helped greatly to control the huge traffic congestion, and also curtail the increased abandonment of vehicles on the principal streets of Monrovia, a situation according to her has brought some level of relief to businesses in the city.

Mayor Doe-Mvogo also applauded the entity for adhering to the terms and condition as stipulated in the agreement reached by both parties. She praised LSCI boss H. Kwaku Addy for the timely manner in which his entity has always remitted MCC shared of proceeds generated from the parking scheme, and for also applying a best and suitable labor practice to his employees.

The Monrovia City Mayor intoned that the street parking scheme as initiated by her predecessor Madam Mary T. Broh, was not intended for profit making, rather to provide job opportunity for college going students, but added that MCC little share of revenue generated from the initiative has help the city government immensely to ensure that Monrovia City maintains its "Clean, Green & Save" status.

For his part, LSCI's boss H. Kwaku Addy assure the Monrovia City Mayor of his company commitment in buttressing the city government effort to ensure that jobs opportunity are created for young Liberians in their strive to attain higher and quality education.

He then expressed and pledged his fullest corporation to MCC aimed at fostering a cordial working relationship with the city government for the betterment of Monrovia City. He extended appreciation to Mayor Doe-Mvogo and her corps of officers at the MCC for affording him the opportunity to contribute the upliftment of youth empowerment.

Addy also used the occasion to caution his employees and the country's vast youthful population to refrain from acts that will undermine their smooth growth. He pleaded with them to disengage from vices that intend to place them in detrimental circumstances.