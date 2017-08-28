Liberia: LNBA Opens Legal Aid Clinic in Margibi

The Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) has formally opened a legal aid clinic in the Medina community Kakata, Margibi County.

Speaking at the dedicatory ceremony of the facility over the weekend in kakata the chairperson of the association legal aid committee said the clinic is intended to help citizens of Margibi County especially the less fortunate people who cannot afford legal help to have access to the facility.

Cllr. Joyce Reeves-Woods stated that the clinic would not only be involved in taking people to court, but pro bono lawyers assigned at the facility will be handling family and property issues as well as some minor criminal cases.

"This clinic is to help the citizens of Margibi County, those who are unfortunate that we call indigenes; it's not only to take you to court, we will be doing family law, property law and some minor criminal cases," she explained.

"Sometimes your neighbor will take you to court or when you and your neighbors are in some problems this clinic is here to help. If you and your neighbors and the community have started to work and you see that things cannot be resolved we are invite you to come to this clinic," she added.

According to her, lawyers at the clinic will offer help to resolve issues as they are practicing alternative dispute resolution (ADR) which means they are trying to help the citizens solve their problems in order to stop them from fighting each other and causing more chaos.

Cllr. Woods averred that the association made a proposal and sent it to USAID asking for the establishment of Legal Aid Clinic in five of Liberia's fifteen, but the organization said it was using the pilot project in Margibi and Montserrado counties.

She furthered that the LNBA wants to help citizens and it is informing them that Bar has lawyers who have taken up their time and are willing to render free-of-charge services to them.

The Cllr. Woods used the occasion to call on Margibians and Liberians at large to make use of the clinic, praying and hoping that the county would be a success story so that USAID can go to other counties to help.

She said USAID can only help establish more clinics if the citizens of Margibi County take advantage of the facility, noting that not everything that happens should be taken to clinic immediately.

"Sometimes there is no need to go to court but some people will say I want to go to court; when you take the man to court and leaves him there he will languish in jail as many of your citizens are in jail languishing only because they didn't have the opportunity to file a bond or they didn't have the opportunity to get a lawyer."

She assured the people of Bong and Grand Bassa counties that similar facility would soon be opened in the not too distance future.

The LNBA through the LPAC/USAID is informing the people of Margibi County of the clinic and they should take advantage of it.

"Don't run straight to the court; let the court be your last result."

For his, the Chief of Party of the Legal Professional Development and Anti-Corruption Program in Liberia (LPAC) has lauded the Liberian National Bar Association for initiating the program.

Gerald Meyerman said the clinic is where justice can be adjudicated in a formal and efficient manner.

According to him, the clinic is not meant to assist everyone go to the court but to rather help people find a way of resolving their differences.

Meyerman said going to court is not a mechanism for resolution as everyone should be encouraged to take advantage of the facility.