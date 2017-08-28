28 August 2017

Business Day Ghana (Accra)

Nigeria: Robbers Steal Oil From Anchored Tanker in Nigeria

Robbers have boarded a tanker and stolen some oil from the ship while it was anchored at Lagos General Purpose Anchorage, Nigeria.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of August 19, according to a report by ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB).

As informed, alert duty watch keepers on-board the bridge of the product tanker spotted a floating object near the starboard bow and notified the armed security guard who fired warning shots.

One robber was seen jumping overboard from the forecastle.

IMB added that the alarm was raised and PA announced made. All crew except watch keepers retreated to the citadel.

After the security guards checked the deck areas, the crew emerged from the citadel and carried out a thorough search of the vessel. They noticed a flexible hose pipe inserted into a Butterworth pocket of No. 1S COT.

One robber was noticed hiding in the hawse pipe, was apprehended and tied up by the security guard and later handed over to the local agents, IMB said. - WMN

