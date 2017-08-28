Ghana: Nissan Unveils 'Kick' SUV

Japan Motors Trading Company Limited, dealers of Nissan vehicles in Ghana, has introduced an elegant Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) with one hundred kilometres warranty onto the Ghanaian market.

The new compact Nissan Kick is readily on sale in most major left-hand drive markets in Africa.

The Nissan-Kick is expected to kick-start customer-satisfaction based competition in the Ghanaian automobile market.

The award winning cross-country vehicle manufacturer says the Nissan Kick boasts of a 1.6 litre engine that delivers maximum power of 118 horse power (hp) and gives it an improved high-speed performance as well as a low-speed ride comfort on undulated or rough roads.

It is believed that the Nissan Kick will lead the market in terms of driving quality, refinement and efficiency to live up to the company's promise of intensified driving.

The unveiling exercise in Ghana means the vehicle will soon be available in other 80 countries across the globe.

Speaking at the unveiling exercise in Accra last Thursday, Managing Director of Japan Motors Trading Company Limited, Salem Kalmoni, said the company has taken lead in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region by opening dealerships in Togo, Senegal and Mali.

He said with the enabling business environment by the new government, the company is planning to further expand into the sub-region in spite of the fortuitous geographical locations.

It is in view of this, he called on the government to do more by improving on logistics and trade policies to support business expansion in the sub-region.

The Minister for Business Development, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wants to make Ghana the most excellent place for doing business in Africa.

According to him, no country is business-friendly in Africa like Ghana; and took the opportunity to appeal to the company to consider establishing an assembling plant in the country to better serve and expand into the sub-region.