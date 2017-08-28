28 August 2017

South Africa: Toyana Yet to Hear From CSA Over Proteas Job

Having been considered the favourite to take over the reins from Russell Domingo as coach of the Proteas, Geoffrey Toyana is yet to hear from Cricket South Africa.

Toyana was interviewed for the role, but since then former West Indian head coach and current England bowling coach Ottis Gibson has become the favourite for the role.

Toyana has all but accepted that Gibson will get the job, but he still believes that being national coach will be a part of his future.

"I've been working at franchise level for six years. I've had some ups and downs in my career but I've learnt a lot," he said at the T20 Global League player draft on Sunday.

"It's the next step for me."

Speaking about Gibson, Toyana said that he was a highly respected coach in world cricket, but added that he would have some unique challenges if he was to appointed as Proteas coach.

"I've not worked with him, but I played with him in 2001 when he was our pro when I played for Gauteng. I hear that he's a good coach and he's got experience as well," said Toyana.

"The issue of transformation as an overseas coach will come into the picture as well. It will be interesting to see what coaching staff he chooses to help him with that."

Domingo, meanwhile, has accepted that his days as Proteas coach are over.

Source: Sport24

