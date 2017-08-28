28 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Senzeni Zokwana Awards Top Female Entrepreneurs

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Minister Zokwana awards female excellence in the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana awarded top female entrepreneurs last night at a gala dinner held at Emnothweni Southern Sun in Mpumalanga.

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) as part of the country's comprehensive transformation thrust exercised its efforts geared towards rectifying the engrained marginalisation of women in agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors by recognising women excelling in these sectors.

The role of women in society has been significantly overlooked in the last few decades. Economic growth and food security will only be strengthened and accelerated if efforts are increased in building on the women's contributions. Women are the cornerstone of rural agricultural development and their role in the sector is unsurmountable.

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Female Entrepreneur Awards (DAFF FEA) empowerment programme will maintain its fundamental ingredients through which far-reaching contributions is driven towards economic transformation of the sector and attaining imperatives of the departmental objectives.

"It is incumbent upon us all to continue to collaborate by upholding the norms and standards of DAFF FEA programme in our prestigious efforts towards "united and transformed agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector that ensures food security for all and economic prosperity" said Zokwana.

The winners for DAFF FEA 2017 are:

Best Female Worker, Zona Moira Nzimande from Eastern Cape

Best Subsistence producer, Kobanku Elizabeth Msibi from Free State

Top Entrepreneur: Smallholder, Julia Ngwanamosa Madihlaba from Limpopo

Top Entrepreneur: Processing, Berene Damons from Western Cape

Top Enterpreneur: Commercial, Kedidimetse Rossy Rakgoale from North West

Top Entrepreneur: Export Markets, Carmelita Cleo Kelly from Western Cape

Ministerial Award:Disabled Female Entrepreneur, Busisiwe Cynthia Nyathi from Mpumalanga

Ministerial Award: Young Female Entrepreneur, Berene Damons from Western Cape

Overall Winner: Kedidimetse Rossy Rakgoale from North West.

Pictures are available on request.

Issued by: Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries

South Africa

Where's the Strategy in Police's Anti-Gangsterism Strategy?

SAPS' second attempt to present a strategy to the Portfolio Committee on Police on how it aims to tackle the scourge of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.