South Africa: Minister Senzeni Zokwana Awards Top Female Entrepreneurs

Minister Zokwana awards female excellence in the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana awarded top female entrepreneurs last night at a gala dinner held at Emnothweni Southern Sun in Mpumalanga.

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) as part of the country's comprehensive transformation thrust exercised its efforts geared towards rectifying the engrained marginalisation of women in agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors by recognising women excelling in these sectors.

The role of women in society has been significantly overlooked in the last few decades. Economic growth and food security will only be strengthened and accelerated if efforts are increased in building on the women's contributions. Women are the cornerstone of rural agricultural development and their role in the sector is unsurmountable.

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Female Entrepreneur Awards (DAFF FEA) empowerment programme will maintain its fundamental ingredients through which far-reaching contributions is driven towards economic transformation of the sector and attaining imperatives of the departmental objectives.

"It is incumbent upon us all to continue to collaborate by upholding the norms and standards of DAFF FEA programme in our prestigious efforts towards "united and transformed agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector that ensures food security for all and economic prosperity" said Zokwana.

The winners for DAFF FEA 2017 are:

Best Female Worker, Zona Moira Nzimande from Eastern Cape

Best Subsistence producer, Kobanku Elizabeth Msibi from Free State

Top Entrepreneur: Smallholder, Julia Ngwanamosa Madihlaba from Limpopo

Top Entrepreneur: Processing, Berene Damons from Western Cape

Top Enterpreneur: Commercial, Kedidimetse Rossy Rakgoale from North West

Top Entrepreneur: Export Markets, Carmelita Cleo Kelly from Western Cape

Ministerial Award:Disabled Female Entrepreneur, Busisiwe Cynthia Nyathi from Mpumalanga

Ministerial Award: Young Female Entrepreneur, Berene Damons from Western Cape

Overall Winner: Kedidimetse Rossy Rakgoale from North West.

Issued by: Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries