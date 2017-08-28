press release

The accused's sentencing stems from the rape cases that he committed between 2013 and 2014 in the vicinity of Mmakau. He raped his first victim on Monday, 18 March 2013. At the time of the incident, the victim was on her way to the tuck-shop when he stopped his vehicle and forced the victim to get inside. He drove to the nearby bushes where he raped her.

The accused raped the second victim on Friday, 07 June 2013 after he threatened and forced her to accompany him to his place where he ultimately raped her. The accused raped his third victim on Sunday, 8 December 2013. In this incident, the victim was dragged to the nearby bushes at Tshwara Section in Mmakau, where she was raped.

On Friday, 30 May 2014, the accused raped a minor while she was on her way to school. He threatened the victim with a firearm, then dragged her to the nearby bushes where he raped her. He was initially arrested for two cases after an intensive investigation and eventually linked through DNA with two other cases.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane expressed thanks to the investigation team other role players including members of the community who ensured that a serial rapist was arrested and sentenced. She said that the sentence will serve as an indication that the police and other role players will not hesitate to take drastic steps against those who commit crime including Gender Based Violence.

Meanwhile, a provincial suspect raiding conducted between Thursday, 24 and Friday, 25 August led to apprehension of 243 suspects for various offences. The suspects were arrested at all seven policing clusters within the province. Out of the 243 suspects, 44 were nabbed for committing crimes against women and children.