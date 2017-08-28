27 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Mmakau a 31-Year-Old Mmakau's Serial Rapist Was Sentenced to Four Life Imprisonments By Ga-Rankuwa Regional Court Last Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The accused's sentencing stems from the rape cases that he committed between 2013 and 2014 in the vicinity of Mmakau. He raped his first victim on Monday, 18 March 2013. At the time of the incident, the victim was on her way to the tuck-shop when he stopped his vehicle and forced the victim to get inside. He drove to the nearby bushes where he raped her.

The accused raped the second victim on Friday, 07 June 2013 after he threatened and forced her to accompany him to his place where he ultimately raped her. The accused raped his third victim on Sunday, 8 December 2013. In this incident, the victim was dragged to the nearby bushes at Tshwara Section in Mmakau, where she was raped.

On Friday, 30 May 2014, the accused raped a minor while she was on her way to school. He threatened the victim with a firearm, then dragged her to the nearby bushes where he raped her. He was initially arrested for two cases after an intensive investigation and eventually linked through DNA with two other cases.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane expressed thanks to the investigation team other role players including members of the community who ensured that a serial rapist was arrested and sentenced. She said that the sentence will serve as an indication that the police and other role players will not hesitate to take drastic steps against those who commit crime including Gender Based Violence.

Meanwhile, a provincial suspect raiding conducted between Thursday, 24 and Friday, 25 August led to apprehension of 243 suspects for various offences. The suspects were arrested at all seven policing clusters within the province. Out of the 243 suspects, 44 were nabbed for committing crimes against women and children.

South Africa

Where's the Strategy in Police's Anti-Gangsterism Strategy?

SAPS' second attempt to present a strategy to the Portfolio Committee on Police on how it aims to tackle the scourge of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.