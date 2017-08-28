Kenya: Judiciary Says 25 Petitions Filed Following August 8 Poll Outcome

Nairobi — Twenty-five poll petitions have so far been filed challenging the election of various leaders during the August 8 General Election, the Judiciary has announced.

A statement released by the Judiciary Media Communication Department shows one petition is before the Supreme Court that was filed by NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga challenging the declaration by IEBC of Uhuru Kenyatta as the President-elect.

The petition is expected to be determined by September 1.

Gubernatorial and senatorial petitions in the Embu and Kerugoya races are the only ones that have been filed at the High Court Division so far.

The Magistrates' Courts are handling the highest number of petitions with 22 cases involving disputes challenging results for various Members of the County Assembly across the country.

No petition has been filed challenging the election of Members of the National Assembly.

According to the Judiciary statement, three petitions have been filed each in the Magistrates' Courts in Garissa, Kakamega and Wajir.

Two petitions have been filed in the Kisii Magistrate Courts.

Magistrates' courts in Nakuru, Milimani Commercial Courts, Marimanti, Lamu, Kwale, Kitui, Kisumu, Kilgoris, Kapsabet, Kericho each have registered one petition each.

Election laws require any persons intending to contest the results of the election to file the petitions within 28 days of the date of declaration.

Election petitions challenging the posts of Governor, Member of the National Assembly including Woman Representatives, Senate and Members of the County Assembly will be determined within six months from the date of filing.