28 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: APR FC, Rayon to Face Villa in Warm-Up Games

By Peter Kamasa

The reigning Rwanda Premier League champions Rayon Sports and Peace Cup winners APR FC will play international club friendly games against Uganda's Sports Club Villa Jogoo over the weekend as they prepare for the upcoming AZAM Rwanda Premier League, which is slated to start on September 29.

SC Villa Jogoo will travel to Rwanda on Wednesday for a training camp where they will play against Rayon Sports on September 2 at Amahoro Stadium while three days later, they will take on the army side APR at the same venue.

Rayon Sports and APR have already played a couple of pre-season friendlies as they prepare for the league.

Rayon Sports lost to Simba 1-0 in Tanzania at the start of August before losing2-1 to Amagaju on Saturday in Huye. Djabel Manishimwe scored the opening goal for Olivier Karekezi's team while Amani Mugisho and Hassan Pappy Habimana netted for Amagaju.

Rayon Sports will take on Villa before playing in Agaciro Development Fund tournament where they will be playing robin round matches against Police, AS Kigali and APR. APR played against KCCA in a friendly which ended 1-1 on Friday at Kigali Stadium, Nyamirambo.

Meanwhile, Rayon Sports, Police FC, APR and AS Kigali will play against each other in a round robin format at Amahoro National Stadium and the team with most points will be crowned the champion.

