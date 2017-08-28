Kirehe Volleyball Club defeated IPRC South 3-0 in the third game of the semi-final tie of the Playoffs at Nyakarambi turf on Saturday in Kirehe District.

Head coach, Fidele Nyirimana's team dominated Abdul Shumbusho's team IPRC South 3-0.

Kirehe won the first set 25-16 before taking the second set 25-17, and sealed the third set 25-15.

The Playoffs came after Kirehe finished in second position at the KAVC Memorial Tournament, losing to APR 3-2 in Kampala.

Kirehe lost the first game at home 3-0 before overcoming IPRC South in the second game (25-15, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 and 15-12). Kirehe will face Gisagara in the finals.

The former NUR and National team left attacker, Nyirimana believes that his side is capable of winning the final against Gisagara.

"We wanted to reach finals of Playoffs and all credit goes to my players. We are happy for this achievement. We are going to prepare well for the finals," Nyirimana said.

Newcomers Gisagara beat APR in two games, Gisagara won first game 3-1 and second game 3-1. The final will be played in best of three games which will start on Saturday.

The finals of Playoffs will be played next Saturday where APR will host the second game after RRA won the first game 3-2 at Ecole Belge gymnasium three weeks ago.

The winner between APR and RRA in women and Kirehe against Gisagara in the playoffs will represent Rwanda at the CAVB Club Championships next year.

