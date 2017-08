Luanda — Nigeria's senior women's basketball team are the new African champions after beating Senegal by 65-48 in the final of the Afrobasket2017", played at the Sports Pavilion in Bamako (Mali).

With this win, the Nigerians dethroned the Senegalese team of the continental title.

The third position of the race was occupied by Malian squad who defeated Mozambique by 75-52.

Fifth place was Cote d'Ivoire who beat Angola (61-56), while Egypt finished seventh after beating Cameroon 86-83.