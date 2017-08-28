Luanda — The European Union has declared itself ready to strengthen bilateral relations with Angola in this new chapter of the country's history.

Reacting to the August 23 election, EU acknowledges in a statement that this "election is an important moment in the country's political transition".

The statement from the European Union underlines that "voters went to the polls in large numbers in a peaceful atmosphere, demonstrating their commitment to democracy".

"At the present time, it is important that the electoral process be completed with total transparency and that any complaint be directed through legal means", reads the document.

In its statement, the European Union recommends that, "with a view to future elections, efforts should be continued to strengthen the level playing field for all competitors".