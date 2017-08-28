28 August 2017

Luanda — The elections held in the whole territory of Angola this August 23 were deemed fair, free and credible by the team of observers from the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX), a position that contributes to the strengthening of democracy and national cohesion.

The information was given last Sunday by the Angolan Foreign minister, Georges Chikoti, when presenting the public statement of the MIREX observers on the Angolan polls.

According to the minister, the MIREX observers concluded that the elections were held in accordance with the international practices and respect for the democratic principles enshrined in the Angolan Constitution, as well as the Organic Law on the General Elections.

The observers team recommended, however, that in the next polls the National Electoral Commission (CNE) pay attention to the timely distribution of food (meals) to the various electoral agents deployed in the polling stations, to avoid their physical and mental breakdown or fatigue, aiming for their efficient work.

The team also recommended the improvement of the lighting system in the polling stations to enable an appropriate and more efficient tally of the votes.

The MIREX observers team included 149 diplomats - among Foreign Ministry's directors, officials and heads of diplomatic missions and consulates accredited in Angola.

The observers were deployed in 116 polling stations located in eight of the nine municipalities of Luanda Province.

The Foreign minister equally informed that the voting process in the provinces of Cabinda (north), Zaire (north) , Cunene (south) and Cuando Cubango (south-east) were monitored by the general consuls to Pointe Noire, Matadi, Oshakati and Rundo, respectively.

The voting in the central Benguela Province was monitored by the Angolan deputy ambassador to the country's diplomatic mission to the United Nations in New York (USA).

The observers confirmed that most of the polling stations opened at the officially set time and had the necessary material for the process, noting, however, that in many of them there were no delegates from the parties FNLA, PRS and APN.

Before this press conference, the Foreign minister met with the head of the observers mission from the Pan-African Women's Organisation, Mondandi Stefani, to whom he gave information about the electoral process that culminated with last Wednesday's voting.

The provisional results published last week by the National Electoral Commission (CNE) place the ruling MPLA ahead of the count with 61.05 per cent of the votes, followed by UNITA (26.72%), CASA-CE Coalition (9.49%), PRS (1.33%), FNLA (0,91%).

The National Patriotic Alliance (APN) party got 0.50% of the votes, not enough yet to secure a parliamentary seat.

With these results, so far the 220-seat National Assembly (Angolan Parliament) would be made up of 150 seats occupied by the MPLA, followed by UNITA with 51 seats, then CASA-CE (16), PRS (2) and FNLA (1).

