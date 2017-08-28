Luanda — The Angolan national senior women's basketball team finished sixth in the African Cup of Nations "AfroBasket fem2017", after losing on Sunday to Cote d'Ivoire 56-61 in the qualifiers of the event taking place in Bamako, Mali.

As a result, the national team, who was losing at half-time by 21-32, dropped two places compared to the fourth place achieved in the 2015 edition in Cameroon.

The Angolans, who had an unbeaten run in the group stage, were prevented from reaching the semi-final after being defeated by Mozambique 47-61, in the quarterfinals.

Nigeria were crowned champions.