28 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Lose and Finish Sixth

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan national senior women's basketball team finished sixth in the African Cup of Nations "AfroBasket fem2017", after losing on Sunday to Cote d'Ivoire 56-61 in the qualifiers of the event taking place in Bamako, Mali.

As a result, the national team, who was losing at half-time by 21-32, dropped two places compared to the fourth place achieved in the 2015 edition in Cameroon.

The Angolans, who had an unbeaten run in the group stage, were prevented from reaching the semi-final after being defeated by Mozambique 47-61, in the quarterfinals.

Nigeria were crowned champions.

Angola

Primary and Secondary Schools Resume Classes Monday

The classes of the primary and secondary schools in general education are being resumed this Monday, after the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.