Luanda — 1º de Agosto defeated on Sunday Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte by 1-0, in the 22nd round of the National first division football championship (Girabola2017), a match played at the 11 de Novembro stadium in Luanda.

The sole goal was scored by Rambe at 15th minute.

With this result, 1º de Agosto lead the competition 50 points, three more than Petro de Luanda, in second place. Sagrada remain third with 38 points, while Santa Rita de Cássia are at the bottom of the table with 15 points.