28 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: U-20 Team Unable to Participate in World Cup

Luanda — The Under-20 National Roller-Skate Hockey Team will be absent from the World Championship, set to take place from 27 August to 02 September in Nanjing City, China, due to administrative problems.

ANGOP has learnt that the team had initially the flight for the venue set for last Friday, via Johannesburg (South Africa), however, due to administrative problems the trip was cancelled.

The Angolan delegation was going to be headed by Clementino de Assis, a member of the board of the Angolan Skating Federation (FAP).

In the competition, Angola would be part of Group B with Egypt, United States of America (U.S.A), India and China.

In the last world championship, Angola finished the competition in the 13th position.

Meanwhile, the FAP is set to give a press conference this Monday in its headquarters, in Luanda, to clarify the issue.

