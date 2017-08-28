Angola: Malanje - Governor Praises Creativity of Angolan Youth

Malanje — The creative and inventive spirit of youth, as a decisive element for the creation of viable projects that allow the multiplication of income generation within families, was pointed out Saturday in this city by the provincial Governor Norberto dos Santos "Kwata Kanawa", as the way forward for economic diversification.

According to the governor, who was speaking at the gala of the Youth Award "Youth of Merit", sponsored by FAJE (Angolan Forum of Young Entrepreneurs), it is indispensable that this segment bets permanently on its self-overcoming, in order to respond to the challenges to the country's development.

As a result, Kwata Kanawa reiterated the provincial government's commitment to supporting youth initiative projects to facilitate access to subsidized loans.

On his turn, the provincial coordinator of FAJE, João Diogo Gaspar, pointed out that more action, courage and a spirit of sacrifice on the part of young people are decisive factors for promoting self-employment, besides serving as mechanism to give the Angolan economy the direction it seeks.

João Diogo Gaspar advised the youth to be responsible and persistent in order to effectively materialize their projects.

He said that the referred gala is an event promoted by FAJE and aims to honor young people who have stood out in the most varied fields of activity, with a view to encouraging them to continue contributing to the development of the province in a wide range of fields.