Angola: Ministry of Defense Praises President's Struggle for Peace

Luanda — The Ministry of National Defense on Sunday praised the stubborn and tireless struggle of the Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, for the achievement of peace, reconciliation, national unity and reconstruction, essential assumptions for the country's economic and social development.

This consideration is expressed in a message addressed to the President of the Republic in reference to his 75th birthday, which is being marked on Monday 28 August, noting that the date comes at a time when Angola has just taken another important step in consolidating its democratic process, with the holding of the fourth general elections on 23 august.

"Because of its high values of patriotism and selfless dedication to the Motherland, his legacy is an example for the present and future generations of Angolans, especially those who in the Angolan Armed Forces provide a valuable and invaluable parachute service and an indeclinable mission", reads the message signed by the head of the Ministry of National Defense, João Lourenço.