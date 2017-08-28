Angola: Primary and Secondary Schools Resume Classes Monday

Luanda — The classes of the primary and secondary schools in general education are being resumed this Monday, after the pedagogical break registered at the end of the second quarter.

In a press release, which Angop had access, the Ministry of Education (MED) reaffirms that the classes resume according to the National School Calendar, contradicting wrong information put on the social media by people of bad faith.

The tests for the second quarter were held between 31 July and 12 August and the break for pupils ran from 14 to 25 August, as foreseen in the current school calendar.

The national school calendar of the general education subsystem for the academic year 2017 comprises 47 weeks, of which 38 are teaching weeks, equivalent to 180 days of classes.