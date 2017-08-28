28 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Primary and Secondary Schools Resume Classes Monday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The classes of the primary and secondary schools in general education are being resumed this Monday, after the pedagogical break registered at the end of the second quarter.

In a press release, which Angop had access, the Ministry of Education (MED) reaffirms that the classes resume according to the National School Calendar, contradicting wrong information put on the social media by people of bad faith.

The tests for the second quarter were held between 31 July and 12 August and the break for pupils ran from 14 to 25 August, as foreseen in the current school calendar.

The national school calendar of the general education subsystem for the academic year 2017 comprises 47 weeks, of which 38 are teaching weeks, equivalent to 180 days of classes.

Angola

Ministry of Defense Praises President's Struggle for Peace

The Ministry of National Defense on Sunday praised the stubborn and tireless struggle of the Angolan Head of State,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.