Mauritius: Health Ministry Signs Agreement With Indian Company to Improve Health Care Services

press release

Government is committed to improve and implement several major projects in the health sector so as to provide the best medical treatment as well as raising the standard of health care for the Mauritian population.

This statement was made by the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Anwar Husnoo, during the signature of an Agreement for the implementation of twelve major projects to the tune of Rs 4 billion between the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life and the HSCC India Ltd on 25 August 2017 in Port Louis.

The signatories were the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Anwar Husnoo, and the Deputy High Commissioner of the Republic of India to Mauritius, Shri Ashok Kumar, in the presence of other eminent personalities.

Dr Husnoo lauded the successful on-going collaboration between Mauritius and India and expressed gratitude to the Government of India for their continuous help and support. The HSCC India Ltd which is a hospital services consultancy corporation, he added, has a rich and long experience in the implementation of projects in the field of health throughout the world. According to him, the Indian company will provide value-added, innovative and integrated services, hence, enhancing health care in Mauritius.

The Agreement provides for, amongst others, the construction of four new hospitals (Eye hospital at Moka; ENT hospital at Vacoas; Cancer hospital at Solferino and a hospital at Flacq); three mediclinics at Quartier Militaire, Bel-Air and Stanley respectively; a neuro-surgery unit at the Jeetoo hospital; the computerisation of the health system; and the construction of a warehouse for the storage of medicines.

For his part, the Deputy High Commissioner of the Republic of India to Mauritius, Shri Ashok Kumar, spoke of the new chapter that is being opened with the signing of the Agreement. He stressed that India will further collaborate with Mauritius and extend all possible support for the implementation of these projects and ensure that they will be completed in due time.

HSCC India Ltd is a pluri-disciplinary organisation with experienced professionals, which offers a comprehensive range of professional consultancy services in health care and other social sectors, in India and abroad. It encompasses conceptual studies, health care facilities design, project management, procurement and supply, logistics and installation, commissioning and skill enhancement through training and retraining.