28 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Five Killed By Police in Shootout After Durban Cash-in-Transit Heist

Five suspects were shot and killed during a shootout with police in Durban on Monday morning, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a cash-in-transit vehicle went to collect money at one of the centres in Springfield, Durban, at about 10:05.

Gwala said security guards were then accosted by gun-wielding suspects who took a cash box.

She said the police were called to the scene and when they arrived a shootout ensued.

"One suspect was shot and killed at the scene and three suspects, including an injured suspect, were arrested."

Gwala said other suspects fled to the Parlock area in a Mercedes-Benz, leaving behind a white Opel Corsa bakkie at the scene.

"While abandoning the vehicle, the suspects continued to shoot at the police who were following them. The police retaliated, fatally wounding four suspects."

Gwala said the police recovered six firearms and the cash box.

The surviving suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Source: News24

South Africa

