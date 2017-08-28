28 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Riverlea Protesters Torch Rea Vaya Bus Station

Tagged:

Related Topics

Protesters in Riverlea have set fire to a Rea Vaya Bus station on Commando Road on Monday morning, Johannesburg Metro Police said.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said protesters had also barricaded Main Reef Road and Commando Road with rocks and burning tyres.

Minnaar said they were protesting over housing.

He said the protest was affecting traffic from Roodepoort and New Canada Road in Soweto.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

No arrests have yet been made.

Source: News24

South Africa

Where's the Strategy in Police's Anti-Gangsterism Strategy?

SAPS' second attempt to present a strategy to the Portfolio Committee on Police on how it aims to tackle the scourge of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.