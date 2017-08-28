South Africa: Riverlea Protesters Torch Rea Vaya Bus Station

Protesters in Riverlea have set fire to a Rea Vaya Bus station on Commando Road on Monday morning, Johannesburg Metro Police said.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said protesters had also barricaded Main Reef Road and Commando Road with rocks and burning tyres.

Minnaar said they were protesting over housing.

He said the protest was affecting traffic from Roodepoort and New Canada Road in Soweto.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

No arrests have yet been made.

Source: News24