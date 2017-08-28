South Africa: DA Launches Petition for Early 'Emergency Elections'

SAPS' second attempt to present a strategy to the Portfolio Committee on Police on how it aims to tackle the scourge of… Read more »

"South Africa does not have to withstand the devastating effects of Jacob Zuma's presidency for another two years ."

"We believe the ANC has lost the confidence of the majority of South Africans, and that Parliament requires a new beginning through the ballot box," said spokesperson Phumzile Van Damme in a statement on Sunday."It may be too late to wait until 2019 to save our country. We have to act now," she said.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.