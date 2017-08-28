South Africa: DA Launches Petition for Early 'Emergency Elections'

The Democratic Alliance has launched a petition calling for early "emergency elections".
"We believe the ANC has lost the confidence of the majority of South Africans, and that Parliament requires a new beginning through the ballot box," said spokesperson Phumzile Van Damme in a statement on Sunday."It may be too late to wait until 2019 to save our country. We have to act now," she said.
"South Africa does not have to withstand the devastating effects of Jacob Zuma's presidency for another two years ."
Source: News24