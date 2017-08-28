28 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - No Space for Conscience, or Motshekga, in Dlamini's Women's League

Divisions in the ANC have surfaced this weekend with the ANC Women's League reprimanding its former president, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, for being ill-disciplined after she apparently addressed meetings under the gender banner. In this, the year of Oliver Reginald Tambo with the ANC website proudly displaying the slogan: "Let's deepen unity!", the ANC seems to be significantly more divided than it has been in recent times. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Not so long ago, perhaps a year or two before the ANC's 2012 conference in Mangaung, journalists would get the occasional call from an ANC politician to ask for a fellow comrade's number. So fierce was the contest in the run-up to the party's 2007 Polokwane conference that comrades had stopped calling each other altogether.

A few years on, some of the rifts started healing as people started moving on and regrouping.

The exchange by press release between ANC Women's League President Bathabile Dlamini and her predecessor, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga this weekend shows that the era of lost phone numbers could be back.

Ironically, as the leadership contest, set to play itself out at the ANC's elective conference in December, is now out in the open...

